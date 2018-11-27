Stockton Woman Suspected of Abusing Stepdaughter, Leading to Her Death

STOCKTON — A Stockton woman was arrested after police say she abused her 4-year-old stepdaughter, leading to the young girl’s death.

The Stockton Police Department reports Sunday the girl was transported to UC Davis Medical Center. She had sustained severe injuries at her home on Rice Court.

On Tuesday, the police department learned the girl had died.

Detectives later arrested the girl’s 21-year-old stepmother, Zulma Chavez-Ventura, on suspicion of homicide and felony child abuse charges. She has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

San Joaquin County Child Protective Services took the girl’s two brothers, ages 4 and 5, into protective custody.