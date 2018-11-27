Suspected Sex Club Shut Down in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A nondescript building on Del Paso Boulevard is home to PolyUrbanStudios.

The word "eros" on the sign out front gives a clue that it's an adult social club. The other sign on the front door says it's been shut down.

"I kind of doubt that this business was legal," said Sacramento City Councilman Allen Warren. "I mean, it may very well turn out that it could be a legal business but I doubt it."

Its website says it's an "adult motivational and life skills center," touting the virtues of "freedom, sexuality and love." At a previous location, it was advertised as an adult dating site that hosted special events.

The apparent salacious nature of the business generated some complaints from neighbors

A lot of those complaints went to the Del Paso Boulevard Partnership, a collection of businesses that is trying to spruce up and promote the street.

Warren mobilized a review of the business by code enforcement and the fire and police departments. While the police said there were no criminal violations, inspectors found that the interior was partitioned into gathering spaces, including bedrooms without permits.

Electrical code violations were a red flag in a place where people were gathering for special events.

"It became a safety issue in addition to a use issue," Warren said.

The owners of PollyUrbanStudios did not obtain an adult business permit. There was no review of parking, alcohol use, occupancy space or hours.

That was no surprise to Sunrise Academy Preschool across the street.

"Probably because they wouldn't be issued a permit had they went down the right channels is my guess," said Dominique Lewis, who is with the preschool.

Lewis said the school's focus was on child safety.

"Not knowing what a business is and what it's intended purpose is really for we really can't do our job," Lewis said.

It will stay closed for now.

"They need to go through the process and get it right with the city and reopen the business," said Sacramento Fire Capt. Keith Hale.

That might be a tough chore because it may require a public hearing process for that type of business, not to mention the expense behind the fixes to the building.