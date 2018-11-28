Aggies Head into Division I Playoffs Led by Coach Hawkins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- The University of California, Davis has tasted a lot of football success in its 100-year history.

Come Saturday afternoon though, at Aggie Stadium, the program will write a new chapter in its playoff game against Northern Iowa.

"Certainly the 'Agg-sention' that we've been trying to get going here is happening. So, certainly in the modern era probably as big as it gets," said UC Davis head coach Dan Hawkins.

The "Agg-sention" coach Hawkins is talking about is Davis' transition to a successful Division I program. It's no easy task and its one that has taken more than a decade at the university.

A big key to the turnaround was bringing in coach Hawkins for what is now his second season at the helm for the Aggies.

"The one thing that changed when coach Hawk' came, in my mind, was just the culture that he brought," said quarterback Jake Maier.

"This is my fifth year and we've finally had a winning season, a big sky championship and now ithe playoffs," said wide receiver Keelan Doss. "At the end of the day, it's just keeping the thing rolling though."

The hope is that meaningful games like the one this coming Saturday will be the norm for December.

"All we had to do was kind of prove a little bit that we were up for the task and we are investing in it. And I think those fruits are going to pay off a long time here," Hawkins said.

They are looking forward to a packed stadium come Saturday.

"I hope it's crazy here," Maier said. "I hope it's as wild as it can possibly be because that's what college football is."

"Hopefully this thing is rockin' and packed up because that's what I want to see," Doss said. "And hopefully everyone that comes to the game is able to see a good show."

Tickets for the game against Northern Iowa are still available. Don't forget kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Saturday.