Elk Grove Officers Arrest Couple in ‘For Sale’ Home Burglaries

ELK GROVE -- A pool and four bedrooms may be enticing for someone looking to buy one Elk Grove home but it was also irresistible to brazen burglars, according to Elk Grove police.

"The homeowner heard some noise, saw some lights, came down, yelled at the suspects, which forced the suspects to flee the house. And that homeowner was able to get a vehicle description for us," said Jason Jimenez with the Elk Grove Police Department.

What happened at the Quail Feather Way home and what the hopeful sellers saw helped police track down a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser 20 miles away at a Rancho Cordova motel.

"Some of the recovered stolen property was located in the vehicle, as well as in the hotel room," Jimenez said. "I know there was a large amount of property taken out of that hotel room as evidence and they are currently processing that now as we speak."

The boyfriend and girlfriend found with the Cruiser, 54-year-old James McCastle and 38-year-old Latoya Buckner, were taken into police custody along with that evidence just two days after they're accused of hitting the Quail Feather home.

The people still living there said it was terrifying to hear someone breaking into their house just before 2 a.m.

"Hopefully, it gives these victims some comfort to know that these suspects that are responsible for breaking into their homes are in jail this evening," Jimenez told FOX40.

Police believe McCastle and Buckner also targeted a home for sale on Eastleigh Court 10 days ago and another spot on Vytina Drive six days before that.

Though officers wouldn't discuss the similar way they say the suspected burglars broke into the homes, on Vytina a pile of broken glass showed where a front window, hidden from the street, was shattered.

Before their latest arrest, of the eight previous charges between Buckner and McCastle, only one was for burglary. Now each is facing three counts of burglary.

Investigators suspect the pair may have actually hit more homes. If you noticed the couple or their cruiser near your house and you've had a break-in, Elk Grove police want to hear from you.