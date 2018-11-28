Funeral Information Released for Fallen Stanislaus Deputy

MODESTO – The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department has announced the funeral arrangements for fallen Deputy Antonio “Tony” Hinostroza.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec.r 6 at 10 a.m. at The House Modesto, 1601 Coffee Road. Following the service, there will be a law enforcement procession to Lakewood Memorial Cemetery in Hughson for a graveside service. The public is invited to join.

On Nov. 25, Hinostroza was killed while in pursuit of a suspect when he lost control of his car. The deputy slammed into a power pole and died on impact.

You can donate to Deputy Hinostroza’s memorial fund in person by going to any West America Bank branch. You can also send your donation to Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association, Tony Hinostroza Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 2314, Ceres, CA 95307. You can also do so online by clicking here.