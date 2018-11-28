Man Arrested in Petaluma after Stabbing Drumstick into Victim’s Eye

PETALUMA — A transient was arrested in downtown Petaluma Wednesday after he stabbed a wooden drumstick into a 68-year-old man’s eye.

According to the Petaluma Police Department, officers were called to the Bank of America parking lot on Kentucky Street, where they found a man straddling someone on the ground.

Jessie Aaron Chamberlin, 32, was holding a drumstick, which he had stabbed into the victim’s eye socket.

Officers were able to take Chamberlin into custody and called the fire department to assess the victim’s injuries.

The victim was transported to a trauma center with severe eye and face injuries.

The police department reports the attack was unprovoked.

Chamberlin, who is a transient and once lived in Colorado, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony elder abuse and mayhem.