City Theatre at Sacramento City College presents the live stage-version of the holiday film “Miracle on 34th Street” December 1st through 16th in the Art Court Theatre on campus. This family classic is a fable of belief, love, decency and generosity. City Theatre is partnering with FOX40 and holding a holiday toy-drive benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. For every new and unwrapped toy donated for a hospitalized child, City Theatre will give the donor a $1.00 voucher good for any concession item during the production’s intermission. Tickets are available online at CityTheatre.Net or at the box office one hour before the performance.'Miracle on 34th Street, the Play'Fridays through SundaysDecember 1st - 16thCity Theatre at Sacramento City College3535 Freeport BlvdCheck website for timesFacebook: City Theatre