City Theatre at Sacramento City College presents the live stage-version of the holiday film “Miracle on 34th Street” December 1st through 16th in the Art Court Theatre on campus. This family classic is a fable of belief, love, decency and generosity. City Theatre is partnering with FOX40 and holding a holiday toy-drive benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. For every new and unwrapped toy donated for a hospitalized child, City Theatre will give the donor a $1.00 voucher good for any concession item during the production’s intermission. Tickets are available online at CityTheatre.Net or at the box office one hour before the performance.
More info:
'Miracle on 34th Street, the Play'
Fridays through Sundays
December 1st - 16th
City Theatre at Sacramento City College
3535 Freeport Blvd
Check website for times
CityTheatre.net
Facebook: City Theatre