Sacramento Officer Jams Out With New Friend

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento bicycle officer was spotted taking a break to jam out on a man’s keyboard.

The video was posted on Wednesday by the Sacramento Police Department.

Officer Knoblock is seen in the video playing the song "Don’t Stop Believin’" by Journey. At one point the officer chimes in and tells the man to sing along, saying he can’t play and sing at the same time.

The man laughs as he nods his head to the beat of the song and the two seem to enjoy each other’s company.

"People will never forget how you made them feel," the police department wrote in their post.