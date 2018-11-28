Sacramento Police: Roads to Close for California International Marathon

SACRAMENTO — This weekend runners will be participating in events for the California International Marathon.

The Sacramento Police Department wants to make sure drivers are prepared for road closures during the event. The following streets will be closed:

Friday through Sunday: Marathon Set-up

Capital Mall between 8th and 10th streets: 8 a.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday

2 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday

8th Street between L and N streets (Light rail tracks will remain open.)

9th Street between L and N streets (Light rail tracks will remain open.)

Capital Mall between 7th and 8th streets (south side only)

10th Street between L and N streets: 6 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday

Saturday: 5K Run

L Street between 12th and 15th streets: 7 a.m. through 1 p.m.

13th Street between L and K streets: 7 a.m. through 1:30 p.m.

Main Course Closure: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Roads may open earlier once runners clear the course.)

Sunday: California International Marathon

N Street between 7th and 10th streets: 7 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Main Course Closures: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Roads may re-open earlier once runners clear the course.)

All roads will open by 5 p.m.