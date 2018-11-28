WoW Science Museum: Reptile Roundup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The WoW Science Museum will be packed full of snakes, lizards, turtles and more! Round up your family and slither on down to the World of Wonders Science Museum on Saturday, December 1st from 10:00-3:00 for our 7th annual Reptile Roundup. The WoW museum will be teaming up with local reptile stores and museums to bring you a hands-on day of reptile education and fun! The museum will be filled with arts and crafts and all of your favorite scaly friends. You can even have the chance to hold your favorite reptile or pick a new favorite!

More info:

Reptile Roundup

Saturday, 10am - 3pm

World of Wonders Science Museum

2 N. Sacramento Street, Lodi

Tickets: $7 adults $5 children

WowScienceMuseum.org

Facebook: @WowSciMuseum

Twitter: @WowSciMuseum