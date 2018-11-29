California Governor-Elect: State Must Face Border Crisis

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom says the state must do more to address what he calls a humanitarian crisis at the border with Mexico involving large caravans of Central American migrants.

Newsom said Thursday that he plans to discuss the caravans when he meets with Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a visit to Mexico for Saturday’s presidential inauguration.

Newsom said a tour of an immigration detention center and a temporary shelter for asylum seekers in San Diego drove home the need for California to invest more money.

He said local and federal governments will also have to do more.

Newsom says he still intends to withdraw the California National Guard from President Donald Trump’s border mission but cautioned that conditions may change.