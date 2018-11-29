Former Stockton Vice Mayor Arrested for Vehicular Manslaughter, Driving Under the Influence

STOCKTON — Wednesday night around 8 p.m., Stockton police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision near Country Club Boulevard and Fontana Avenue.

An 82-year-old man found in the roadway was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved, 72-year-old Victor Mow, remained at the scene.

Mow was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Mow is the current director for the Port of Stockton and is also a retired Board of San Joaquin County Supervisor where he served 8 years and two years as a Chairman of the Board.

He is also a former member of Stockton City Council and former Vice Mayor.

