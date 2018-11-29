Girl Named ‘Abcde’ Mocked By Southwest Gate Agent; Airline Apologizes

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Southwest Airlines is apologizing after a gate agent apparently mocked a 5-year-old girl’s name and posted a photo of her boarding pass on social media, according to KABC.

The girl’s mother claims the agent mocked the girl’s name, Abcde Redford, and laughed at her while they were boarding the plane.

The girl’s name is pronounced “ab-city,” according to KABC.

Redford said someone saw the photo of Abcde’s boarding pass on Facebook and brought it to her attention.

Redford said contacted Southwest Airlines about the photo. The airline issued a statement to ABC7 on Thursday:

“We extend our sincere apology to the family. We take great pride in extending our Southwest Hospitality to all of our Customers, which includes living by the Golden Rule and treating every individual with respect, in person or online. The post is not indicative of the care, respect, and civility we expect from all of our Employees. We have followed up with the Employee involved, and while we do not disclose personnel actions publicly, we are using this as an opportunity to reinforce our policies and emphasize our expectations for all Employees.”