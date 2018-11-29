Petaluma Police: Woman Dies Trapped Inside Clothing Donation Container

PETALUMA — A woman who got trapped head first inside a clothing donation bin in Petaluma died Wednesday.

Around 6:30 a.m., calls came into the Petaluma Police Department about a person who was trapped in the donation bin in a parking lot on Old Redwood Highway near North McDowell Boulevard.

The woman became trapped by the container doors after she tried to take things from the bin, according to the police department.

Officers tried to get her out while the fire department checked her medical status. She was later pronounced dead while still inside the container.

After the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Unit helped get the woman’s body out of the container officials found she had died in a “tragic accident.”

KTVU identified the woman as 30-year-old Kaily Land, who was homeless.