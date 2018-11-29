Rain Soaks, Complicates Everyday Life in Sacramento Region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The heavy rain that came down overnight Wednesday and into the morning Thursday caused high flows into a drainage pipe on the banks of the American River. A break in the pipe eroded the bank and the bike trail went with it.

It may be some time before it’s repaired. The bike and equestrian trail is closed and a detour around the washout has been created.

While there are few people using trails in weather like this, the same can’t be said for area streets and highways.

Heavy rainstorms on the freeway are especially treacherous. Lots of water on the roadway means hydroplaning, leading to multiple spinouts.

That’s what happened to two drivers who headed northbound on Interstate 5 near Seamas Avenue.

The CHP says the two barely touched each other in what ordinarily would be a minor collision.

"Normally this would be a simple tap and it wouldn’t be anything, but with the weather and the roads being as wet as they are that little tap is just what they needed to cause a spinout and slide off the road like these two cars did here," CHP Officer Jim Gutierrez said.

No one was injured.

Because of the heavy rain, freeway drains can plug up and make for slow drainage, making tires have less contact with the surface.

For those who had to be out in the rain on foot periodic downpours caused more of an inconvenience than a hazard. Even those who seemed to be prepared had to battle the rain and wind on city streets, and it was none to fun for people who need a bicycle to get around.

The potential for hazards for bikes prompted Calvin Craig to sweep up leaves outside the Capitol Park Hotel where he lives. He says he can’t wait for the city to do it.

"The leaves are dangerous," he said. "I’m praying they get these bike lanes fixed because I ride my bike every day."

The claw was making its normal rounds in midtown Sacramento but along with picking up piles of raked leaves, it was clearing newly fallen leaves on the street. Crews know that the rain will force them into storm drains later, causing flooding and more hazardous driving conditions.