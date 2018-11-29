Ski Season Kicks Off as Snow Blankets the Sierra Slopes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SODA SPRINGS -- Snowboarders and skiers were at Boreal Mountain Resort Thursday saying the whiteout conditions have been what they were praying for.

"It’s awesome out there, a fresh 8 inches or so," said snowboarder David Lee. "A lot more on the way and coming right now, so we’re stoked."

Boreal said it’s gotten more than 12 inches of snow in the past 24 hours with more expected.

"We’re looking at another 12 (inches) in the next 24 (hours) and 5 to 8 right after that," said Tucker Norred with Boreal.

"It’s been horrible for weeks and we didn’t think we were going to get anything like this at all for a while. And it’s just a little bit of a reminder of what we’ve gotten the last couple of seasons," Kruger said.

The last storm did bring snow but the tail-end of it warmed up to rain, forcing the resort to turn back to snowmaking equipment.

Snowboarder David Lee said when he came up last Saturday conditions were not ideal.

"No, definitely lots of dirt around," Lee told FOX40.

One of the things snowboarders and skiers say they love about a weekday early in the season is that a lot of people don’t realize the resorts are getting enough snow. So the lift lines are almost nonexistent.

"This is exactly what we want," said snowboarder Avery Brown. "Nobody out here, slopes to ourselves. Get to mess around, have fun."

Boreal is expecting more crowds this weekend and will be opening a third chairlift Friday.

The resort also says the best deals they have for lift tickets are actually online. Other resorts also say it’s better to buy your lift ticket before you come up the mountain.