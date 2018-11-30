911 Dispatcher is Heroine in Jackson Rancheria RV Park Standoff.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Disconnected cell phones can make 911 calls, but those calls are untraceable.

That means a dispatcher can't get location information automatically and can't dial a caller back if a hang-up happens.

Those are just some of the challenges a young dispatcher faced in Stockton during a Tuesday standoff in Amador county.

It's something that happens almost 300 times a day in the Stockton 911 center for the California Highway Patrol - a call comes in - someone is in crisis.

Dispatcher Kayla Riler was on and off the phone with one particular caller more than 30 times, keeping her line open for him so she could hopefully save a life.

Tuesday, two hours from the end of her shift, Riler ended up on the other end of the line from the most complex situation she's faced in her three years on the headset.

"You could tell that he was in a ...that he was hurting in a low place in his life, as many people are at some point," she said.

That first conversation between Riler and Frank Davenport came at the start of what would be his six-hour standoff with sheriff's deputies - barricaded inside his 5th-wheel at the Jackson Rancheria RV park.

Since he was armed with three weapons, 30 other park guests had to be evacuated.

We now know he only threatened to hurt anyone else if they tried to stop him from taking his own life.

He tried to settle some of his affairs while on the line with Riler.

"First thing he asked was for someone to take care of his dog, so I knew that it was more of a suicidal nature of a call."

FOX40 was there in Jackson as Riler helped deputies she called to the scene piece together what they were dealing with.

In the fifth hour of the standoff, Amador County Sheriff Martin Ryan said the most crucial thing was, "trying to develop a rapport. That's critically important and we think he's connected with one of our negotiators."

That dispatcher turned negotiator was Riler, the most junior member of her department's 25-member team.

"I was in tunnel vision that entire time," she said.

"She understood where he was at at that moment in time...and she was able to talk to him... just by active listening," said Lorie Sellas, CHP Public Safety Dispatch Supervisor.

"I reached out and asked about a positive point in his life... and he mentioned a family member's name and we reached out and were able to get a recording from that family member," Riler recalled.

How did Davenport react to hearing from a loved one?

"He broke down emotionally and I knew he realized that there were people out there that needed him and loved him and that he had a reason to continue living," shared Riler.

Shortly after that, Davenport surrendered without hurting himself or anyone else.

"It was amazing," Riler said.

A very rewarding outcome in this case.

It came out exactly like Riler hoped.

That doesn't happen every time, so resources are made available to dispatchers after such intense calls to help them deal with what they've just experienced.