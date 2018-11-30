Authorities Investigating North Sacramento Shooting That Left One Man Dead, Second Man Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating a double shooting in North Sacramento near Don Julio Boulevard.

Around 8:22 p.m. Thursday, authorities got a call about shooting at a home near 7100 Flanders Way.

When they arrived at the scene, the found two male victims who had been shot.

Both were transported to local hospitals. One victim was pronounced dead; the other is expected to survive.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the coroners office.

At this time, detectives have not identified a motive for the shooting and there are no suspects in custody.

Investigators do not believe there is any further threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department at 916-874-5115.

