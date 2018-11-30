Chiefs Cut RB Kareem Hunt after Newly-Released Video Shows Attack on Woman in Cleveland hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs cut running back Kareem Hunt from the team Friday, saying he was not honest with the organization after video was released of him striking a woman in February.

The Chiefs released the following statement:

“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt. At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

The video was published earlier Friday by TMZ. Police were called to the scene, but no charges were filed for the Feb. 10 incident. But the video shows Hunt knocking over and kicking the woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hunt was at practice Friday, then was excused and sent home. Then, just moments before the Chiefs made their announcement, the NFL placed Hunt on the exempt list, sidelining him while the league investigates.

Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie with 1,327 yards and scored eight touchdowns in helping Kansas City make the playoffs. This season, he has run for 824 yards and seven TDs in 11 games, along with seven receiving touchdowns.