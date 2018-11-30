She Volunteers 12 Hours a Day to Bring Comfort to Camp Fire Evacuees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIDLEY -- Inside the gates at the Butte County Fairgrounds, dozens of Camp Fire evacuees have made this grassy field their temporary home -- and one woman has made it her mission to bring them comfort.

"A tried and true guardian for all these people out here," security guard Sean Steele said. "She’s relentless."

Since the fire started, Crystal Robinson has dedicated herself to helping those displaced by California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire.

"You see the stories on the news, you see the heartbreak and I didn't want to just sit at home. It was, 'What can I do? Where can I go?'" Robinson said.

She's not part of an organization. She doesn't want the attention. She works 12 hours most days just because she cares.

"You see a need you fill a need, I'm here," she said. "Why not me?"

So far, Robinson has already gotten 14 donated trailers for Camp Fire evacuees to stay in.

"She’s a godsend," evacuee Anna Goodnight said. "It is a good feeling to get out of that tent and get inside."

Goodnight lost her home in Paradise.

As she tries to get back on her feet, she's grateful for her makeshift community of tents and trailers.

"The children - hearing the children’s laughter - that’s the best part," Goodnight said.

And Robinson is there for them.

"I just tell everyone I have a much larger family this Christmas," Robinson said. "Everyone back here, they’re one of mine. They're one of my people."