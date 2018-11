Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the studio with some big ad small reptiles that'll be on display for the World of Wonders Science Museum Reptile Roundup.

Reptile Roundup is back at the World of Wonders Science Museum

Saturday, December 1st from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Price: Regular museum admission; $7 adults $5 children