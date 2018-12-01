Orangevale Porch Pirate Caught on Video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGEVALE -- A porch pirate is seen on home surveillance stealing Christmas packages from a front porch in Orangevale, just weeks before the Christmas holiday.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect in the act, stealing two packages with costly Christmas gifts inside.

The woman who shared the surveillance footage online is hoping someone can identify the woman seen on camera.

The homeowners neighbor was so shocked this happened, she shared the surveillance footage on social media to alert her neighbors.

Now, they’re hoping the woman is caught before she strikes again.

“My next-door neighbor had ordered packages to be delivered to her house,” Donna Long.

Two large boxes sitting on the front porch of a house next door to Donna Long’s home were stolen Thursday night by a woman seen on home surveillance footage.

“Apparently someone driving by thought that they should take it for themselves,” said Long.

Footage shows a woman, walking up to the front door, grabbing the boxes full of Christmas gifts before walking out of the camera’s view.

“It was a Black Friday purchase and it was a lot of money,” said Long.

That’s when she shared the footage with neighbors on the Orangevale Crime Watch Facebook page; hoping someone would recognize the thief.

“I saw about 100 comments and a lot of people are concerned,” Long said.

While Long says she is taking the necessary precautions, she’s keeping an eye out along with her neighbors, for the thief stealing this community’s Christmas joy.

“Well, I always have someone home, to make sure when the package is delivered, I can get it,” said Long. “And we do have an idea of who this person is, and we will be following up.”

If you have any idea who this woman is, contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.