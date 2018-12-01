Security Guard Knocked Unconscious While Patrolling Dairy Farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- A security guard was found lying unconscious Friday night. Now, Stanislaus County Sheriff deputies are working to find out who did it and why.

An Ontel Security Services, INC guard was beaten outside a rural dairy farm; now, Ontel is on high-alert.

Ontel Security Chief, David McCann says his guard was on a routine patrol check at a dairy in Stanislaus County, late Friday night, when he was ambushed from behind.

The guard “reported that he heard a noise, he turned around and was hit in the head,” according to McCann. He somehow managed to hit the panic button on his radio and backup arrived within minutes.

“The first Ontel unit arrived on scene and found the guard unconscious behind his car,” McCann said. The guard’s attacker or attackers were nowhere to be found.

And, to add insult to injury, “his body camera was missing, and his dash cam had been ripped off the front windshield to where the wires were just sitting there, exposed,” said McCann.

McCann says it's always hard when you get that distress signal; he rushed to the scene not knowing what to expect.

“People don't like security. People don't take security seriously, just like they don't like law enforcement and so it's very tough,” said McCann

The victim suffered a concussion along with cuts and bruises; McCann was relieved that at least he was alive.

“Waking up to hear this, it's very difficult to deal with. I don’t want anything to happen to our personnel just like I don't want anything to happen to anybody else,” McCann said.

Ontel says they don't believe their guard was targeted but, Stanislaus County deputies have taken over the investigation.

For now, Ontel Security is left wondering ‘why.’

“It was just a dairy. There was nothing to steal. There's nothing of any dollar value really. So, I don't know,” said McCann.

The security guard is recovering from his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.