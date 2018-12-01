Trailer Used to Transport Supplies to the Homeless Stolen in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A Stockton man is pleading for the return of his trailer after it was stolen earlier this week.

Frank Ruybal of "I Am My Brother's Keeper" in Stockton says the trailer is essential for his nonprofit that serves the homeless.

The loss has impacted not only him but, Stockton's most vulnerable community.

In a warehouse nearly filled to capacity sits, “I Am My Brother's Keeper,” a new nonprofit in downtown Stockton that serves the growing homeless community.

Founder, Frank Ruybal and his volunteers sale donated items at local flea markets to fund their outreach and make weekly drops off of donations to the homeless.

“We're hands on. We go to the trenches, to the bogs area. We hand deliver everything from clothing to bedding to shampoos, lotions, underwear. I will provide that for them,” Ruybal said.

Ruybal had recently packed his trailer, getting ready for another drop off Wednesday morning.

He says he parked it outside, behind a business off Eighth Street for the night but, when he woke up his trailer was gone.

“That’s like losing the most valuable asset to our nonprofit because without that, I really don’t know how we're going to survive,” expressed Ruybal.

He says it's been a nightmare trying to keep up operations without it.

He's been trying to do pickups and drop-offs using his own car, but he says he won't be able to keep that up for long.

“My car is loaded to the brim and that’s how I'm doing what I need to do now. It's quadrupling gas, quadrupling wear and tear; It's become a nightmare,” said Ruybal. “I have no other alternatives. It's heart-wrenching.”

Now he's asking the community to be on the lookout for his trailer--- so he can continue his charity work.

“It may look like a junky trailer but, one person’s junk is another person’s treasure,” Ruybal said.

Ruybal says whoever stole his trailer can return it no questions asked, he just wants to resume normal operations and helping as many people as he can.