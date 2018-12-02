Modesto Man Badly Burned after Early Morning Backyard Explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- One man was hospitalized from being burned in a Modesto backyard after an explosion lit up the night sky -- and it was all caught on a neighbor's security camera.

"I went into the backyard and I just hear a guy back there screaming 'help,'" said Jennifer Bartlett. "And I was like, 'What do we do?' And then ashes and embers were just flying at us in our house."

Bartlett lives directly across the alley from the shed that went up in flames just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. It was her Ring security camera that caught the blast on video.

“The explosion didn't wake me up. It was the screaming, the hollering and even the fire noise. The kind of like crackling noise woke me up,” Bartlett said.

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Renee Drive to find a large shed fully engulfed in flames.

"The cops came banging saying, 'We need you guys to leave the home, it's so close,'" Bartlett said.

The Modesto Fire Department says one man was injured in the blast and was rushed to a nearby hospital before being transferred to a burn unit with second- and third-degree burns.

"The roof flew off of the shed, the sides flew," Bartlett said. "I don't know how he was even as OK as he was."

Firefighters quickly knocked out the flames, keeping it contained to just the shed.

On Sunday, piles of charred debris were all that was left as cleanup began.

"Being out there and seeing the flame, I was amazed that it stayed just to that shed," Bartlett expressed.

The Modesto Bee reports the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit determined the fire was the result of a butane hash or honey oil lab.

"Nothing really surprises me about anything so, I mean, because you never really know what's going on in anybody's life, in anybody's home, anybody's anywhere," Bartlett said.

Bartlett says she feels sorry for the man who was injured but knows it could have been much worse.

"I still feel sad for him regardless," Bartlett stated.