Oroville Students, Staff Open Their Campus to Paradise Elementary Students

BUTTE COUNTY — On Sunday, it was quiet outside Bird Street School.

But Monday morning, students from Paradise Elementary School, which was destroyed in the fire, will be filling the classrooms inside the Oroville school.

“We’ve definitely been through a lot,” said Brooke Kerhoulas. “It’s been a long process.”

Kerhoulas sat next to her three children in the Chico apartment they now call home. She was one of thousands who frantically escaped the Camp Fire and who are now working to rebuild their lives after the tragedy.

“There’s so much in the air, like how long is it going to take?” Kerhoulas said.

After three weeks, students will be returning to neighboring schools set up in different parts of the county Monday morning.

“In these kinds of situations the superintendent reached out to me and said, ‘Can you help?'” said Oroville Mayor Linda Dahlmeier.

Dahlmeier said the community immediately jumped in to assist displaced students and staff by offering one of their schools.

“The Bird Street School, 90 students and all of their teachers and principal decided they would move all of their campus to another sister school, which is the Stanford School,” she told FOX40.

While Paradise students were excited to get back to school, they are hoping to rebuild the town they called home one stone at a time.

“I have a lot of memories there, but it’s going to rebuild and we’ll be able to go back up there,” said fifth-grader Nicholas Kerhoulas.

See a list below of student relocations or visit the Butte County Office of Education’s website:

HomeTech Charter School and Achieve Charter High School students – Living Hope Fellowship: 355 Panama Ave., Chico

Achieve Charter School K-8 students – Life Church: 1492 East Ave., Chico

Children’s Community Charter School and Paradise Charter Middle School students – CORE Butte Gymnasium: 2847 Notre Dame Blvd., Chico

Ponderosa Elementary School students – Durham Elementary School: 9421 Putney Drive, Durham

Ridgeview High School and Honey Run Academy students – The Boys & Girls Club, Chico

Special education students – Four Winds School at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds

Students from Pine Ridge School and Cedarwood Elementary School (who stayed at home in Magalia and did not evacuate) – Cedarwood Elementary School

Paradise Intermediate and Paradise High School students – Independent Study with drop-in labs at the Chico Mall