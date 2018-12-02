Sierra Businesses Looking Forward to More Snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUCKEE -- In downtown Truckee on Sunday, the last of the weekend tourists took in one last brisk walk by the shops.

"Anytime that the snow hits the ground there's excitement up here," said Jessica Newman, manager of Best Pies Pizzeria and Restaurant. "Everybody gets a little stirring. You see more people out on the roads, more business coming in."

Newman said this weekend about two-thirds of her business came from out-of-towners.

It was a good few days for making money but in the next few weekends they are hoping to capitalize on a later than normal snow season.

"This first snow wasn't as exciting as typically is but, you know, you have to regroup and you got to replenish everything from the holidays," Newman told FOX40. "So the next weekend and the following weekend should be great."

By no means were the tourists the only ones spending their money.

Sunday night, Craig Werner, who has lived in Truckee for the past six years, bought some snow necessities.

"A shovel and I got some gloves. Gloves to keep my hands warm in the car and the shovel for my wife to shovel the deck," he joked.

When it comes to supplying shovels, Ace Mountain Hardware manager Ryan Bolan said they will sell about a thousand between now and the new year.

"Total pieces we are probably sitting probably close to 2,000 to 2,500 pieces," Bolan said.