3 Killed after Car Hits Tree, Light Pole in Turlock

TURLOCK -- An early morning crash in Turlock left three people dead Sunday.

The crash happened on North Golden State Boulevard, just south of Geer Road.

Turlock police say at 2:30 a.m., the car carrying three people careened off the road and slammed into a tree and a light pole. Employees at a nearby business say the car also took out a sign.

Turlock's Major Accidents Investigation Team is working to find out what caused the deadly wreck and say at this point it's too early to tell if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Investigators are asking anyone with information to please call Turlock police or Crime Stoppers.