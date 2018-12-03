Cars Belonging to Camp Fire Evacuees Stolen, Burglarized

NATOMAS — Some people who lost their homes in the Camp Fire are now victims of car theft.

According to Sacramento police, two cars were stolen and two others burglarized in the parking lot of Staybridge Suites in Natomas.

The crimes happened between Nov. 20 and 29.

Police confirmed the stolen cars belonged to Camp Fire evacuees who were staying at that hotel, as did at least one of the cars that were broken into.

One of the victims told FOX40 his van was recovered but all the belongings inside of it were taken. Still, he humbly declined publicity, saying “plenty of people have it worse than us.”