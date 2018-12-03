Folsom Mom Keeping Son Home from School after Bullying Incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- A Folsom mother is demanding action after she says a bully pushed her seventh-grader, causing his head to slam into a metal pole during a school field trip.

The Folsom Cordova Unified School District says multiple investigations are underway but Kindra Miller says that’s not enough. She’s keeping her son home from school.

"It’s horrible what he’s had to go through,” Miller said.

From racial comments to bullying, Miller says her son, Titus, has had ongoing issues with a classmate at Folsom Middle School.

But one month ago, during a field trip to the Sacramento State campus, she says that student followed Titus to the restroom, grabbed him from behind and pushed him.

"My son was only inches from a pole and his head was slammed into a pole," Miller said.

The boy spent days in the hospital with a brain injury.

"Hearing that your son has a brain bleed, of course, you think of the absolute worst at that moment,” Miller told FOX40.

Now, Titus is healing and physically ready to return to school but his mother won't allow it.

“I would not put my son back into that environment,” Miller said.

The other student hasn't been punished, Miller says.

"There have been multiple investigations into this,” district spokesman Daniel Thigpen said.

Thigpen says the district has made sure the two students will no longer be in the same class as the investigations continue.

"We’re looking at witness statements. We're looking at the discipline histories of students. We're looking at intent. We're looking at it from all angles,” Thigpen said.

Not satisfied, Miller reached out to the NAACP for support.

"I was in total disbelief and thought this can’t be true,” Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams said.

They rallied the community's support for Titus and met with district officials Monday afternoon. Hours later, the district decided to take further action and is ordering an independent, third-party investigation.

Titus' family has hired an attorney, who says they're considering legal action against the other boy's family. He also says there is a criminal investigation underway and charges may be filed.