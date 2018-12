ROCKLIN — Santa Claus will be rockin’ around Rocklin and getting a first-class ride with firefighters.

Families can spot St. Nick in their neighborhoods from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 3 through 7 and again from Dec. 10 through 12.

Rocklin firefighters will be escorting Santa through non-gated communities, weather permitting.

See the interactive map below to find out when they will be coming to your neighborhood: