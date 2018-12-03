PHOTOS: Bears Wreak Havoc in Tahoe Rental Home

LAKE TAHOE — With the Sierra’s bear population getting ready to head into hibernation, they’re looking for food.

Photos posted to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page Monday morning show what happens when bears find food inside the kitchen of a West Shore vacation rental.

The sheriff’s office said the bears were still munching away when deputies arrived.

Officials warned the public in areas with bears to make sure doors and windows are secure on both homes and cars, and keep any scented items safely stored.