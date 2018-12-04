8 California Hall of Fame Inductees Honored in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A group of Californians was honored Tuesday night for their work in the Golden State.

Some of the eight inductees into the California Hall of Fame, like journalist Belva Davis, couldn’t believe they made the cut.

"When I first looked at the list I said, 'I think they made a mistake,'" Davis said.

Among the better-known inductees was former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who fellow inductee and singer Joan Baez admitted she wasn’t too familiar with.

"I don’t know him from a hole in the ground, but I do now," she said.

By far the biggest name there was actor Robert Redford, who never did make the stroll on the red carpet. Instead, he took a few pictures before heading back inside the California Museum.

Tuesday night was Gov. Jerry Brown's final Hall of Fame ceremony.

California’s outgoing leader had one more one-liner. When asked if he would be sad to leave Sacramento he said, "No."

"I won’t be very far away," Brown said. "I’ll be in the Sacramento Valley."