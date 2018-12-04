Free Childcare Services Offered Temporarily to Camp Fire Victims

Most kids impacted by the Camp Fire returned to school Monday morning but, not every kid has somewhere to go during the day as parents return to work.

Through the month on December, E Center Head Start in Gridley will offer free childcare services to victims of the Camp Fire.

The services will be available for children between the ages 0-5 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Transportation may be available on a limited basis.

Parents can apply HERE.

The project was funded by the North Valley Communication Foundation.

Services for Children Ages: 0-5

Services Available: December 4 – December 31

Hours of Care: 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Location: Gridley East Site

1567 Booth Drive

Gridley, CA 95948