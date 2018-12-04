Help Sought in Grass Valley Man’s ‘Suspicious’ 2016 Disappearance

GRASS VALLEY — Nevada County sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a Grass Valley man, whose disappearance has been deemed suspicious.

Donald J. Nader was last seen around late summer of early fall of 2016.

The sheriff’s office says narcotics investigators served a warrant at Nader’s home on Lawrence Way in Grass Valley in June. Detectives say Nader’s whereabouts are unknown after interviewing his family, friends and neighbors.

The sheriff’s office did not say why there was a warrant in the first place.

Investigators said it’s unknown whether or not Nader is the victim of foul play.

Anyone with information about where Nader may be is asked to contact the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.