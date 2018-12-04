Man Convicted in Janet Mejia Murder

SACRAMENTO — A jury convicted a man of first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Janet Mejia.

Mejia was reported missing after not showing up for work and missing a doctor’s appointment in April 2017.

Mejia’s roommate, 25-year-old Teris Vinson, was arrested a week later after her body was found near the Sacramento/Placer county line. An autopsy revealed she had been strangled and shot in the head.

Investigators say Mejia’s blood was found in the carper of her bedroom, and Vinson was in possession of two guns despite being a convicted felon. Mejia’s DNA was found on the muzzle of one of the guns.

Vinson will be back in court Jan. 11 for his sentencing hearing. He faces a maximum sentence of 80 years to life behind bars.