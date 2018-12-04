Man Found Bloodied, Seriously Injured Outside Sacramento Convention Center

SACRAMENTO — Investigators were trying to determine what happened to a man who was found bloodied and injured Tuesday in the area of 14th and J streets.
A long trail of blood was found in front of the Sacramento Convention Center between 13th and 15th streets, where police were still investigating the incident around 8 p.m.
Investigators say the seriously injured man was spotted staggering through traffic and falling over in the area. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive, according to Sacramento Police Capt. Norm Leong.
The police department says the man may have been assaulted but still has not determined what happened to him or if there are any suspects. Police say this was an isolated incident.
Traffic in the area was blocked off from the scene just after 5 p.m. Drivers were diverted away at 10th Street and J Street was narrowed down to two lanes.
If you have any information call the police department.
