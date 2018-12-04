Man Found Bloodied, Seriously Injured Outside Sacramento Convention Center

SACRAMENTO — Investigators were trying to determine what happened to a man who was found bloodied and injured Tuesday in the area of 14th and J streets.

A long trail of blood was found in front of the Sacramento Convention Center between 13th and 15th streets, where police were still investigating the incident around 8 p.m.

Crime scene techs with @SacPolice document a blood trail along 'J' street after a seriously injured man is spotted staggering through traffic and falling near 13th. He is still alive & being treated at a local hospital. Officers can't say for sure if he was attacked. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/BZKhUdoVHv — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) December 5, 2018

Investigators say the seriously injured man was spotted staggering through traffic and falling over in the area. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive, according to Sacramento Police Capt. Norm Leong.

The police department says the man may have been assaulted but still has not determined what happened to him or if there are any suspects. Police say this was an isolated incident.

Part of the scene on 'J' street as @SacPolice worked for several hours to determine how a man ended up very bloody in the middle of the road close to 13th. They still haven't been able to put the scenario together. If you know what it is…officers want to hear from you. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/mFXrDqBUWG — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) December 5, 2018

Traffic in the area was blocked off from the scene just after 5 p.m. Drivers were diverted away at 10th Street and J Street was narrowed down to two lanes.

If you have any information call the police department.

