Several Suspects Sought in Sacramento Convenience Store Robberies

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is searching for multiple suspects tied to three convenience store robberies.

On Nov. 24 around 1:20 a.m., several suspects, including a suspect armed with a gun, robbed a convenience store on La Riviera Drive near Howe Avenue. They stole merchandise then were able to run from the store.

The next night around 11:45, multiple suspects went into the same store, where they threatened employees and stole items before fleeing.

Less than a week later on Nov. 30, the police department reports several suspects robbed the 7-Eleven on Florin Perkins Road. One of the suspects was armed.

If you can identify any of the suspects captured by the stores' surveillance cameras, as seen below, call the police department at 916-808-5471.