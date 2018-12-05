1 Dead after School Bus Carrying Girls Basketball Team, Semitruck Collide

A semitruck driving the wrong way crashed with a school bus carrying a girls basketball team, killing one person just outside Bloomington, Illinois, state police and school officials said.

The crash was reported Wednesday night on Interstate 74 between Bloomington and Downs, the Illinois State Police said.

A person was killed in the crash but no more information about the victim was immediately known, Illinois State Police Master Sergeant Ryan Cape told CNN.

A spokeswoman with the Unit 5 school district in McLean County said the Normal West High School junior varsity girls basketball team was traveling on the bus.

At least 11 people were on board the school bus and all students were taken to several hospitals, said the spokeswoman, Dayna Brown.

More details about the injuries were not immediately available.

“A Normal West bus was in a crash tonight. Parents of players should come to the school. Staff is on hand at the school to help support students and parents. Please keep our Normal West family in your thoughts,” the school district posted on Facebook.

The team was traveling back to Normal after a game in the Champaign area, Brown said.