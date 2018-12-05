Before Heart Surgery, Boy Gets to Ride Along with Sacramento First Responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- In his nine years of life, Zebediah "Zeb" Wells has gone through what many people may never experience in an entire lifetime.

He underwent his first open heart surgery at just 5 days old then another one at 9 months old. He's also endured two surgeries to his skull.

This Friday, Zebediah will undergo another surgery to his heart to make some necessary repairs.

"Definitely having faith and going to church worshiping, that's exactly what keeps us going," said his mother, Cherish Wells.

On Wednesday, first responders from the Sacramento Police and Fire departments and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office joined forces to give Zeb a proper send off he won't soon forget.

Zeb got the chance to be with those he admires most and climbed aboard a fire engine. So across town Zeb went, feeling just like a firefighter.

He arrived at the training facility, where an academy class was ready to greet him.

Zeb got to meet Jax, the police K-9 and even got to meet the police helicopter crew.

"I think my favorite part was going in the fire truck," Zeb said.

Then Zeb thanked all the first responders who made it all possible.

"Thank you for all the help and stuff, for always helping. So, thank you," Zeb said.