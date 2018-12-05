Pedestrian Crossing Modesto Intersection Killed in Hit-and-Run

MODESTO — Modesto police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

A pedestrian walking across the intersection of Pelandale Avenue and Chapman Road was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta Wednesday night, according to the Modesto Police Department. The driver left the scene.

Police say the 2006 to 2008 Jetta was silver and should have damage to the front of it due to the crash. There is also possible rear damage from a separate incident.

Traffic will be congested in the area, the police department reports.

If you know anything about the crash call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

