Road Closures Set for Fallen Stanislaus County Deputy Tony Hinostroza’s Procession

MODESTO — Procession details have been set for fallen Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Tony Hinostroza.

A memorial for Deputy Hinostroza will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at The House Church in Modesto.

After the service, Hinostroza will be taken to Lakewood Memorial Park to be laid to rest.

A number of road closures have been scheduled during the procession, starting around 11:45 a.m.: