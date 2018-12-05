Sacramento County Grand Jury: How Does It Work?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is in the studio with Grand Jury Coordinator Becky Castaneda and Judge Russell Hom, Advisory Judge to the Sacramento County Grand Jury, learning about the recruitment process for the Grand Jury.

They are seeking applicants for the 2019/2020 Sacramento Grand Jury. Applications can be found on our website at www.sacgrandjury.org. The Grand Jury begins on July 1 and runs through June 30. The time commitment is 25-35 hours per week. There is a nominal pay of $30.00 per day and parking. The Grand Jury is comprised of 19 members of the community. The Grand Jury examines county and city governments, schools and special districts to ensure that its duties are lawfully being carried out.