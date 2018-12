PARADISE (AP) — The Butte County Sheriff says only 10 names remain on the list of people unaccounted for after the deadly Camp Fire.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says no new human remains have been found so the death toll stands at 85.

The Camp Fire swept through the area about 140 miles northeast of San Francisco on Nov. 8. About 14,000 homes were destroyed in Paradise and surrounding cities.

Some residents were allowed to return to parts of Paradise for the first time Wednesday.