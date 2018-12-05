Three Men Remembered after Dying in Turlock Crash

TURLOCK — Three young lives were lost after their car ran off a road in Turlock.

Brothers Sean and Kurtis Acosta and their good friend, Angel Munoz, were together all the time in life and died together early Sunday.

“I was just bummed and just started crying. He’s 19,” said Munoz’s friend, Sarina Pich.

Pich was shocked when a friend texted her about Munoz, the young man she’d waited tables with at several restaurants around Stockton. Pich says he had a special way with diners.

“This guy was handicapped and he, like, cut his waffle and fed it to him ’cause he couldn’t,” Pich told FOX40. “And that’s something not a lot of young people do.”

Investigators say Munoz was killed as he and his friends made an errand run during a party they were attending in Turlock.

The brothers’ parents told FOX40 Wednesday night they were not talking to the media about their sons or the crash for which a cause has yet to be determined.

Candles marked the spot where the trio’s car came to rest after it hit a tree and then a light pole.

A poster adorned the prized barber station that was left empty without 20-year-old Sean Acosta.

No one at Gentlemans Hair Studio wanted to speak about Sean Acosta Wednesday night. But it was the capability he showed with his clippers and admiration between barbers that have people from across the country donating to GoFundMe sites for him, his brother and his friend.

Tampa’s Chris Bossio posted a video to YouTube and read a plea for donations sent to him by one of Sean Acosta’s friends. Bossio has 200,000 subscribers and Sean Acosta studied his barbering skills and product reviews online.

“If this video gets 5,000 views and each person donates $1 that will reach their goal,” Bossio says in the video.

Bossio’s decision to use one of his broadcasts to ask for help for the families to cover funeral expenses has already attracted more than 6,500 views.

The remembrance of and fundraising for the young men will continue Sunday with a car meet-up at 6 p.m. at Stockton’s Trinity Park.