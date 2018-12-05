UOP Administrators Notify At-Risk Students of Tuberculosis Case on Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Preventative measures were underway Wednesday at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, educators say, after a someone on campus had been diagnosed with the potentially deadly infection tuberculosis.

Most students FOX40 spoke to were confident they will remain healthy and will continue their daily routines on campus.

"I was really surprised because the school is really good in terms of, like, turning in immunization records and everything," said student Joshua Lopez.

Administrators alerted the community Wednesday morning of the single case.

The American Lung Association reports the disease can attack the lungs and if left untreated, can prove fatal.

"That person is no longer on campus, receiving treatment," Director of Pacific Health Services Dayna Cerruti-Barbero.

According to the American Lung Association, it’s not easy to become infected with tuberculosis. Talking, singing or sneezing can spread the disease but only after repeated and prolonged contact.

Educators say at-risk students have been identified and would have received a letter.

"So if anyone has received a letter, just follow the instructions and receive the testing that we’re offering here," Cerruti-Barbero told FOX40. "If they have not received a letter, there’s no need for alarm."

The university along with San Joaquin County were offering free testing to concerned students and staff.

"I’ll take any safety precautions but I don’t think I’m going to change really anything in my daily routine," Lopez said.

The county’s latest data shows that tuberculosis has been on the decline in recent years.