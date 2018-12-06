CNN’s New York Offices Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

CNN’s New York offices and studios have been evacuated due to a phoned bomb threat, the company said.

Several fire alarm bells rang inside CNN’s New York newsroom, signaling an evacuation shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Staffers evacuated the building and Don Lemon’s “CNN Tonight” was taken off the air and the network temporarily went to taped programming.

We were evacuated in the middle of my live show. Bomb threat. We’re running taped programming. NYPD is investigating. Stay tuned. #cnn #nypd — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 7, 2018

“We were told to evacuate the building and to do it as soon as possible. We grabbed what we could and got out of the building and now, we are standing outside of the building,” Lemon said.

“All of the employees, all the people who were in the building as we were doing our live broadcast are out of the Time Warner Center now,” he added.

Numerous police and fire department trucks have blocked all vehicle and pedestrian traffic on West 58th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue due to a police investigation at Columbus Circle, where the Time Warner Center is located, the New York Police Department tweeted.

Due to a police investigation at Columbus Circle, West 58th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Please avoid this area. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/856GaNYAFO — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) December 7, 2018

The network’s bureau in the Time Warner Center was evacuated in October after a package with an explosive device, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, was discovered, officials said.

This is a developing story – more to come