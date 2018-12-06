Free NuHair Ink Treatment for Cancer Patients

Olivia is out in Roseville with Daniel Arias to find out how cancer patients can take advantage of a free hair treatment at his facility.

Daniel owns a scalp micro pigmentation clinic called NuHair Ink and for Christmas this year he is doing free work on all patients who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments.



Scalp pigmentation gives the effect of a full head of hair follicles and can really boost confidence on men and women suffering from the tragedies of chemotherapy.



This is a service that generally costs anywhere from $2000-5000 completely for free!