HauteBird “Classy Chicken & Food For The Soul” coming to Oak Park Winter 2019. Chicken centric menu featuring global soul food. Currently holding Pop-Ups throughout Sacramento. Proud restaurant partner to Oak Park’s City of Refuge ( www.CityOfRefugeSac.com ) for all of our employees.

More info:

Hautebird Pop-Up

Saturday

12pm-4pm

Downtown Ice Rink

(916) 287-0098

Hautebird.Squarespace.com

Facebook: HautebirdSac

Instagram: @Hautebird

Twitter: @Hautebird