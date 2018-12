NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Hart says he has stepped down as Oscars host following an outcry over previous anti-gay tweets by the comedian.

Hart posted on Twitter early Friday an apology to the LGBTQ community for his past words.

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

He said he stepped down so as not to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.